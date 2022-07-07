Diablo Immortal Season 2 official patch update: Bloodsworn Battle Pass, Vitaath raid boss, Wizard, and Monk balance updates

Diablo Immortal will recive its first major update on July 7 at 3 am server time. It will bring in Season 2, along with a new Battle Pass, a raid boss, and balance updates to both Wizard and Monk.

The Battle Pass will include free 40-ranks along with two paid versions. The Empowered Pass will add a premium reward to the regular ones that are already free, along with two Bloodsworn Cosmetics and the Collector’s Empowered Pass. Moreover, it will also include the Bloodsworn Avatar Frame, and Bloodsworn Portal cosmetics, as well as an immediate 10-rank boost.

Vitaath will also be making her way to the server as the new Shivering Death raid boss, where players will have to stop her freezing the world at Rayek’s Helliquary in Westmarch.

Diablo Immortal fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Blizzard’s official website. However, for a brief overview, this article will contain all the major highlights.

Diablo Immortal Season 2 official patch update

1) Season Two Battle Pass

Bloodsworn

2) New Helliquary Raid Boss

Vitaath the shivering death

3) Weekend Event

Hungering Moon

4) Balance Changes

Wizard

Arcane Wind

Damage increased from 54, 72(fully charged) to 60, 80(fully charged)

Range increased from 3.3, 5.5(fully charged) to 4.5, 6.5(fully charged)

Arcane Wind Legendary: Syldra's Fang

Damage increased from 57.6 to 60

Range increased from 5.5 to 6.5

Lightning Nova (also affects Legendary affixes):

Damage increased from 25.2 to 34.7

Multi-hit Damage increased from 70% to 75%

Monk

Exploding Palm

Damage (non-Explosion) increased from 17.5 to 25

Range changed from 3.5 (90-degree angle) to 3*4.5 (rectangle)

Exploding Palm Legendary: Scolding Storm

Damage (non-Explosion) increased from 17.5 to 25

Range changed from 3.5 (90-degree angle) to 3*4.5 (rectangle)

Exploding Palm Legendary: Path of the Present

Damage (non-Explosion) increased from 19.32 to 25

Exploding Palm Legendary: Reaching Rebuke

Damage (non-Explosion) increased from 19.8 to 25

5) Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Adjusted monster spawn logic to reduce the effectiveness of standing in one place in the Library of Zoltun Kulle and Mount Zavain to farm the same spawn point repeatedly.

Adjusted the way auto-targeting will work after a player casts the same skill over a sustained duration.

Developer’s Note: The previous two changes were made to remove the reward of repeating a small rotation of attacks while standing in one place, such as the behavior of some common botting.

Updated the ability description of Chip of Stoned Flesh from “Each time you cause an enemy loss of control” to “Each time you cause an enemy total loss of control” to clarify which effects cause the gem to proc.

Developer’s Note: The gem’s explosive effect is only triggered by total loss of control (effects such as stun and fear), not all crowd control effects (such as slow and chill).

Fixed an issue where some class abilities would not play audio.

Fixed an issue that would cause Resonance and Combat Rating to display as 0.

Fixed an issue that caused some doorways to block bosses and other large monsters.

Fixed an issue that would cause crests to be deducted from disconnected party members after an Elder Rift was cancelled.

Fixed an Armory interaction issue with items from the Warband Stash.

Fixed multiple issues that would cause characters to fall through the world.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to enter a Challenge Rift ahead of party members who have higher latency.

Fixed an issue that caused Resonance to increase when swapping gems through the Stash.

Upgrade materials and Dawning Echoes will now be properly returned to players after destroying the upgraded or Awakened item.

Removed the Paragon Level requirements for some quests.

Fixed an issue where Chests of Glory were not shared with all party members.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from using Primary Attack after being interrupted by enemies.

Experience Globes will now drop in a smaller radius after killing a monster.

Developer’s Note: Players have expressed frustration with how XP globes are currently dropping in-game, as they would fly out in a random direction from the killed monster. This patch will reduce the radius of how far away they can drop.

Cycle of Strife

Fixed an issue with some Shadow Contracts that would immediately fail upon entering the quest zone.

The Immortal Overthrow buff will now clear upon entering a Challenge Rift.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Immortal to knock players out of the arena during Shadow War.

Fixed an issue that prevented claiming Shadow Contract rewards.

Fixed an issue that would cause players to become stuck during some Shadow Contract missions.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the Corvus Expedition from completing.

If a Dark Clan leader has not selected a Dark Clan objective, one will automatically be selected on Saturdays.

Battlegrounds

Adjusted the Battleground preparation UI so that players are properly randomized between attack and defense. Previously, players could determine if they were attacking or defending based on this UI.

Fixed an issue that would cause players to be put back into queue after entering a Battleground.

Added a mechanism to prevent players from attacking the Ancient Heart before Phase three has begun.

NPC

Fixed an issue that would cause Lieutenant Ralvar to become stuck.

Fixed an issue where some quest NPCs may not be interactable after a cutscene.

Fixed an issue that caused The Unspoken NPC to be invisible to players.

UI

Fixed an issue that would cause the HUD to become invisible after triggering the Cycle's End cutscene.

Fixed an issue that would cause Clan information to be bugged during the end of the Cycle.

Added an exit button in the Domain of Horror.

Fixed an issue that prevented Clan invitations.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Quest Tracker to fill with blank entries after exiting the Path of Blood.

Fixed an issue where some UI modals could not be dismissed.

Server recommendations will now be based on language selection.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from opening the Battle Pass.

Visual

Fixed camera issues that would occur while fighting Lassal the Flame-Spun.

Fixed an issue that would cause a black screen when teleporting after upgrading Legendary Gems.

Server

Fixed an issue where players might get stuck connecting to Battle.net when interacting with the EULA.

