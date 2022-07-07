Diablo Immortal is set to receive another major content update in July

Diablo Immortal Season 2 finally went live a couple of hours ago today; however, this is not the only major update the RPG will be receiving this month.

While the new season kicked off by introducing a new battle pass, a raid boss, and a weekend event, the patch was more focused on fixing some of the several bugs in the game than adding any major content to it.

Rod Fergusson @RodFergusson Also, worth noting - there will be two Diablo Immortal updates in July. This first one will be mainly a Battle Pass update that also includes some small changes and bug fixes, the second update scheduled for later in July will be our first major content update. #DiabloImmortal Also, worth noting - there will be two Diablo Immortal updates in July. This first one will be mainly a Battle Pass update that also includes some small changes and bug fixes, the second update scheduled for later in July will be our first major content update. #DiabloImmortal

According to Rod Fergusson, the General Manager of the Diablo franchise, the title will see another content update in July, and the focus of the second update will be to bring in fresh content to the game.

In a recent tweet, he stated:

There is a lot in store for Diablo Immortal players in the coming months

Diablo Immortal’s Season 2 patch was one of the most anticipated updates that players have been looking forward to for quite some time now. It is the first major update released for the game since its launch. However, not everyone in the community is happy with the new features that went live in the game today.

One of the biggest criticisms about the game is the microtransactions and hidden paywalls that players often have to encounter if they want to get more powerful in the RPG. The pay-to-win model has resulted in many community members quitting the title, and with Blizzard not addressing it in the recent patch, players feel that the developers will continue with their 'money-making' practices.

However, in the patch notes, the developers did mention the following:

'This patch is just a start. We've been collecting suggestions and feedback for the game since launch and look forward to sharing more updates in future patches. While we don't want to entirely spoil the fun, we will leave you with this: Class Change, alongside other additional new content, is coming your way in our next update later this month.'

Hopefully, the Diablo Immortal developers will be able to turn things around with their playerbase and implement a system where players do not have to engage too much with the microtransactions outside of acquiring weapons/character skins and cosmetics.

