“Did the other three here get punished?”: Valorant community reacts to VCT Game Changers' competitive ruling

The recent matchup between Cloud9 White and Shopify Rebellion GC in the Valorant Game Changers Championship on November 19, 2022, took an unexpected turn when the latter's coach Rob “Robwiz” Kennedy made an offensive gesture on stage towards Cloud9's players right after the team’s win of 2-1.

In the Lower Bracket Round 3 of 4, the match was the best of three, where Cloud9 White could only win one game of Fracture, whereas Shopify Rebellion crushed it by securring two games of Haven and Icebox. Following this, an incident took place where Rob Kennedy waved an offensive gesture to the opposing team.

Valorant community reacts to VCT Game Changers competitive ruling

According to the VCT’s competitive ruling, Rob Kennedy breached rule 7.1.2 of the Global Competition Policy, according to which coaches must observe the highest standards of personal integrity and good sportsmanship at all times.

It also says that behavior that disrespects and insults the players of the opposing team is a violation of the standards expected of coaches participating in the VCT Game Changers.

VCT al.so issued a fine and penalty to Rob Kennedy, where he will be suspended from the next match in Valorant Game Changers Championship, scheduled for November 20, 2022. Rob also got a warning that any subsequent violations of this policy will result in increased penalties in the future

The Valorant community showed mixed reactions on social media about the event. Some supported Rob Kennedy and were unhappy about the fact that his ban would affect the upcoming Semi Finals of the team, saying that this is not the first time someone has made a foul gesture.

Meanwhile, others criticized him saying that being a coach, it is not right for him to bring his emotions over the table and that he should have had better control over his aggression.

Adam "ec1s" Eccles, HEET Gaming's IGL pointed out that if this is the case, professional players Derke and Boaster, who play for Fnatic, will also be benched:

Another Twitter user retweeted Derke’s "Fantastic F four" tweet and said:

Tenz who is also a professional player who plays for Sentinels tweeted a “??” and was subsequently trolled by other users:

jen @yeonjunsfilms @TenZOfficial @ValorantEsports u know he’s serious when he replies to this during a blackpink concert as well kekw @TenZOfficial @ValorantEsports u know he’s serious when he replies to this during a blackpink concert as well kekw

Another user mentioned that if people want Esports to grow, "trash talking and stuff" like this should be normal.

Obito ☄️ @Obito471 @ValorantEsports If you want esports to grow and become like traditional sports, especially the women’s scene, trash talking and stuff like the middle finger should be normal. You guys are too soft. This is nothing compared to what pro athletes say and do in a competitive environment. @ValorantEsports If you want esports to grow and become like traditional sports, especially the women’s scene, trash talking and stuff like the middle finger should be normal. You guys are too soft. This is nothing compared to what pro athletes say and do in a competitive environment.

Det Conan @DetConan6 @ValorantEsports I bet people working on these competitive ruling never watch real sports in their life. A Fine? Sure, but banned from next match and a final match? You know who should be banned, guildx when they told not to use a bug but still uses it anyway. How is that not a ban? @ValorantEsports I bet people working on these competitive ruling never watch real sports in their life. A Fine? Sure, but banned from next match and a final match? You know who should be banned, guildx when they told not to use a bug but still uses it anyway. How is that not a ban?

Most users supported Rob, saying that a fine would have been enough and a suspension right before the finals was not necessary from the tournament's side.

SEN dephh @dephhgg @ValorantEsports This ruling would be fine if it wasn't a grandfinals match for these girls. A fine would be enough punishment for this case, such a shame really. @ValorantEsports This ruling would be fine if it wasn't a grandfinals match for these girls. A fine would be enough punishment for this case, such a shame really.

Garrett @GaryInTheory @ValorantEsports the fine makes sense but SUSPENDED FOR GRAND FINALS @ValorantEsports the fine makes sense but SUSPENDED FOR GRAND FINALS

Even in the midst of all this, Shopify Rebellion won their match and went dashing into the Grand Finals of the Valorant Game Changers Championship, and are set to lock horns with G2 Gozen for the title.

