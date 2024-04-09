"Disgusting purple snakes": Dr DisRespect rants about Twitch banning him, says he lost out on Nike sponsorship

Herschel "Dr DisRespect" went on a rant against Twitch in a recent YouTube livestream over banning him back in 2020 and revealed that it cost him several lucrative deals including sponsorships with brands as big as Nike and Oakley. The popular livestreamer has been streaming on YouTube ever since his indefinite suspension, and expressed his dissatisfaction at the issue by openly calling the Amazon-owned company "purple snakes."

Using the nickname "two-time" to refer to himself, Dr DisRespect recalled how he had built up his brand on Twitch leading up to the ban:

"Disgusting purple snakes did what they did, banning the two-time. I mean that was tough. I am not going to beat around the bush, that was a tough time. We found out a year later, but during that time, I mean, we, you know, we built everything up to that point, you know?"

Herschel then revealed the sponsorships he lost out due to it:

"We lost out on a lot of big deals, a lot of sponsorships. I mean sh*t, we had Nike, we talking Oakley. I mean, that's no joke man, I can bring out Oakley prototypes right here."

Dr DisRespect says hardships during the Twitch ban made him produce good music

Herschel may be known for his video game livestreams on YouTube, but he is also a music enthusiast. He even produces songs in the synth-wave genre, with some of his songs such as Alleyways getting millions of views on both YouTube and Spotify.

While this is not the first time that Dr DisRespect has talked about his feelings and emotional distress that the Twitch ban had caused him, on his most recent broadcast, the 42-year-old content creator went on to say that the hardships during the time helped him produce better quality music:

"And then that sh*t happened man, and you know, I was in a spot that I had never been in before emotionally. And long story short, I will just say this, it is no joke when people write songs because they are going through something and it contributes to the quality and the emotion of the song, you know what I mean?"

Dr DisRespect noted that while his songs are not very mainstream, he felt that people were prone to get "quality ideas" during "tough" times:

"I am not saying I produce massive hits or whatever, but, it's a lot easier to put together some quality ideas for music when you are going through something that's tough."

Before finishing his thoughts, the two-time also mentioned that he is not making any music recently in answer to a question from an audience member. As it stands, it seems fans of Dr DisRespect's music will have to wait.