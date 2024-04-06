"You do better than me": Dr DisRespect comments on not getting platform exclusivity deals like TimTheTatman's YouTube contract

A funny clip featuring Herschel "Dr DisRespect" is going viral on social media after the popular YouTube streamer acknowledged missing out on platform exclusivity deals while talking to Timothy "TimTheTatman" about the latter earning more money than him. For those unaware, Hersche, or the Doc as he is called, moved to YouTube in 2020 after getting permanently banned from Twitch.

The conversation started when TimTheTatman brought up the topic of doing very well as content creators in a recent livestream and stated:

"You and me we do very well Doc, right? But I will never forget this one moment."

Dr DisRespect cut Timothy off and noted that he probably earns more because unlike him, the latter moved to YouTube with a platform deal. Doc appeared to be taking it quite well during the first half of his statements but ended up slapping his leg and cursing in frustration after saying that he missed out on such lucrative deals:

"Well I mean, you do better than me. You got a couple of those, uh, you have got a couple of those platform, exclusive platform deals that I kind of missed out on. But that's fine, we won't talk about it. (Slaps his own legs in frustration) F*ck!"

Why does Dr DisRespect not have a platform deal like TimTheTatman?

Livestreaming may have been spearheaded by Twitch and Justin.tv in the early days, but other platforms such as Mixer, Kick, and Rumble have slowly but surely emerged as competitors. Exclusivity deals were the norm in the industry, with the popular streamers often being contractually obliged to only use one platform during their deal.

Naturally, such contracts are highly lucrative, and although more recently, platforms such as Twitch have put exclusivity deals on hold and are pushing for simulcasting, many streamers have had those deals. TimTheTatman, for example, moved to YouTube after signing an exclusivity contract in 2021.

Dr DisResepct, on the other hand, had to unceremoniously leave the Amazon-owned platform after getting banned and continues to be barred from the website to this day due to reasons unexplained to the general public. This is why the streamer appeared to bitterly strike his own leg in frustration over missing out on exclusivity deals with YouTube and other platforms.

People like Dr DisRespect may, however, have a chance to return to Twitch sooner rather than later. In November 2023, a 'path to reinstatement' policy was announced to provide indefinitely banned content creators a more efficient way to check if they can get their suspensions lifted. However, Dr DisRespect has yet to show any sign of wanting to go back.