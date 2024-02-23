"Watch your mouths when you're talking about the 2x" - Dr DisRespect responds to CaseOh and Jynxzi after they call him "oldest big streamer"

YouTube Gaming streamer Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," has responded to fellow content creators Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Tanner "CaseOh's" comments. During a recent podcast, Jynxzi and CaseOh talked about the age demographic of popular streamers, with the latter claiming that there aren't many 40-year-old personalities in the sphere.

CaseOh then mentioned the "Two-Time Champion":

"Like, 40s is crazy. That's a long, long away. But yeah, 40s, yeah, you'd just be kind of chilling at that point. You know what I mean? Inevitably because there aren't that many 40-year-old streamers are are still... I don't know, Dr DisRespect. He's still killing it."

Jynxzi referred to Dr DisRespect as the "oldest big streamer":

"I think he's the , like, oldest big streamer. That guy is an OG. (CaseOh replies, 'He's actually hilarious. I used to watch him play H1Z1 back in the day. It was so funny.') Yeah, he is. I watched him play H1Z1 back in the day, too, man. Like, my friend put me onto him."

In response to the Twitch stars' comments, The Doc tweeted:

"Watch your mouths when you're talking about the 2x. I'm only 26'ish... and still in my prime."

"When you're in the Champions Club, you let it fly" - Fans react to Dr DisRespect's response to CaseOh and Jynxzi calling him the "oldest big streamer"

Dr DisRespect's response to CaseOh and Jynxzi's comments has garnered reactions from hundreds of fans. X user @Mr_Garzo described the YouTube streamer as a "6'8 gaming great":

X user @Mr_Garzo's comment (Image via X)

Jynxzi also replied to the 41-year-old's tweet with the following emojis:

Twitch star Jynxzi's response to the YouTube streamer's tweet (Image via X)

According to @TheHeroClass, CaseOh and Jynxzi should be "paying royalties" to the former Twitch streamer for mentioning him:

X user @TheHeroClass' comment (Image via X)

One community member opined that "youngsters" should be more respectful towards The Doc:

X user @DaylVin's comment (Image via X)

X user @thomasjeans chimed in, commenting:

"When guys like this look at themselves in the mirror they scramble and scurry to tighten the belt on the bathrobe. When you're in the Champions Club, you let it fly."

X user @thomasjeans' comment (Image via X)

Some of the more notable reactions were along these lines:

Dr DisRespect is a livestreaming and content creation veteran best known for his expertise in FPS games. He has been broadcasting on YouTube since he was permanently banned from Twitch for an undisclosed reason.