"Do I really want the sloppy seconds of FaZe?" - Mizkif comments on signing former FaZe Clan member Kalei to OTK

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has responded to those asking if One True King (OTK) would sign Call of Duty Warzone personality Kalei. For those out of the loop, on April 27, 2024, FaZe Clan announced several prominent figures were laid off, including Kalei. During a livestream on the same day, Kalei addressed the situation, expressing her disappointment with how FaZe Clan handled the situation.

She said:

"It's so amazing how I already knew all this a year ago and when I told them, they were, 'How do you know?' Are you kidding me? I'm not f**king stupid! They treated (us) like we were f**king stupid. But, the way that was handled, nobody deserved that. Nobody deserved that. 12 hours before. Everything! That's not fair."

On April 29, 2024, Mizkif commented on the circumstances, and his attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter, who claimed Kalei would be a good fit for OTK. While referring to her as a "sloppy second of FaZe Clan," Matthew asserted that the streamer organization was not looking for new members.

Mizkif said:

"'She would kill it in OTK.' Umm... yeah. I'm sure she would, man. I'm sure she would. But, I mean, do I really want, like, you know, the sloppy seconds of FaZe? I don't know. No, we're not looking for any recruits. No! We're done. We're not doing any of that s**t."

"Think of OTK as a family" - Mizkif responds to those asking him to sign former FaZe Clan member Kalei to his streamer organization

Mizkif continued the conversation, insisting that OTK was not looking to sign more streamers. The Austin, Texas-based personality told his viewers to think of the organization as consisting of "family" members, saying:

"In fact, we're just trying to get people out, which so far, we're doing a pretty good job. But, we're not looking to get anyone into OTK anymore. Think of OTK as, like, a family. Right? We're very family-oriented. We're a very close group of friends. We have, like, the Pillsbury Doughboy with us, with his button, and he goes, 'Whoo!'"

Timestamp: 00:26:10

Explaining why the collective was not looking for "more family members," Mizkif remarked:

We're such a family! We're such a f**king family, it's crazy! We love each other so much... it's f**king nuts! The friendship and love we all have for each other! We're not looking for more family because we have too much to love! You know? Too much loving family that there is no need for me to get more. You know? Stop trying to search for more when you have enough, chat."

In other news, Richard "FaZe Banks," the new FaZe Clan CEO, has explained why Kalei was kicked out of the organization, claiming she was "recruited during the darkest era" of the company.