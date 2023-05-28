The intriguing Goat Simulator from developers Coffee Stain Studios was released worldwide across major platforms in April 2014. This third-person action-adventure video game has grown in popularity since, making its way to mobile devices as well. Despite its success and availability across multiple platforms, the game still lacks a dedicated multiplayer mode.

The omission of a multiplayer mode is sorely missed. However, players can read on to learn more about the game and the various platforms they can play it on.

Goat Simulator does not offer official multiplayer support

Despite the success of Goat Simulator in early 2014, developers Coffee Stain Studios have not released any multiplayer modes. There are also no plans on adding a multiplayer mode either, at the time of writing this article.

As it stands, the game offers a purely single-player experience, and for good reason - a lot of the game’s physics and mechanics would be completely broken if multiplayer was allowed to co-exist simultaneously with the campaign.

Interested players can however, look forward to unofficial mods available on multiple websites as a workaround to enable local multiplayer and split screen co-op modes.

Players looking forward to an officially supported multiplayer experience may instead try the third entry in the series, Goat Simulator 3, as it supports up to four-player co-op - in both local and online modes, in addition to seven-player options in its mini-games.

What platforms are officially supported by Goat Simulator?

Ever since its initial 2014 release, the game has expanded to gain multiple ports across both next-gen and mobile platforms. The platforms include:

Microsoft Windows (PC) - April 1, 2014

- April 1, 2014 Linux (PC) - 27 June, 2014

- 27 June, 2014 OS X or Mac (PC) - 27 June, 2014

- 27 June, 2014 Android (Mobile) - September 16, 2014

- September 16, 2014 iOS (Mobile) - September 16, 2014

- September 16, 2014 Xbox 360 (Console) - April 17, 2015

- April 17, 2015 PlayStation 3 (Console) - August 11, 2015

- August 11, 2015 Xbox One (Console) - April 17, 2015.

- April 17, 2015. PlayStation 4 (Console) - August 11, 2015

- August 11, 2015 Nintendo Switch (Console) - January 23, 2015

The Nintendo Switch version of the game was the final version, and as such, contains all DLC and bug fixes present in prior versions.

