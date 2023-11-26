"Don't even sense an accent": Fans react as Twitch streamers Jaystreazy and Mhyochi meet an Indian man speaking fluent Korean

Aside from his Just Chatting and IRL streams, Twitch streamer Jaystreazy also enjoys streaming his travels to different countries. He is currently traveling through India with Korean travel blogger Mhyochi, who uploads YouTube videos and vlogs of her travels.

During his time in Varanasi, India, on November 25, Jaystreazy was streaming his experiences live on YouTube when he stopped by a Korean restaurant for lunch with Hyojeong "Mhyochi." As they were asking questions about the menu, one of the restaurant staff started speaking fluent Korean with them.

The clip of this moment went viral on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail. One Redditor was impressed by the Indian man's accent and said:

"Bruh, I don't even sense an accent, lol very impressive."

"It's so interesting": Mhyochi reacts after speaking Korean to an Indian man along with Jaystreazy

For the past five days, Jaystreazy has been going live on Twitch regularly with his IRL vlogs in India, calling it the INDIA-THON. He also plans to travel around the country in an RV van with content creator Mhyochi.

During the Varanasi Livestream, the clip of an Indian man speaking to Mhyochi in Korean went viral on social media.

Once the content creator finishes her conversation with the Indian man, she tells their chat that the conversation was very interesting:

"Chat, Oh my God it's so interesting."

Many other Redditors also commented about the clip under the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. One said that they loved seeing bilingual people.

Another Redditor asked if there was any backstory to the clip or if the person is learning multiple languages.

An user said that the Indian man's accent was even better than his own.

This user said that many Indians speak fluent Korean, and it's not that surprising.

One user, in particular, asked questions about Mhyochi's Korean accent.

Jaystreazy, a popular streamer with over 106K followers on Twitch, has visited India multiple times, including a trip in 2022. He has gained attention in the past for interviewing a Twitch Con security personnel and also for being scammed while traveling in Europe.