An IRL Twitch streamer named JayStreazy nearly fell victim to one of the most common scams in big European cities. The travel streamer was approached by a woman on the street carrying a clipboard, supposedly gathering signatures for a petition. She flagged down the streamer, asking if he spoke English before asking for his signature, which he declined to give.

The way petition scams work is by having people give their signatures before asking them to make a "donation" to whatever cause they are supposedly helping. The scammer then pockets this money. In JayStreazy's, however, he declined to sign the petition while streaming the entire interaction. This caused the would-be scammer to leave without getting money from the streamer.

Aside from not getting her foot in the door with the signature, the scammer was mainly scared off by the Twitch streamer's camera. She tried to cover the camera lens with her hand before leaving the scene.

"Am I not allowed to film?"

Twitch Streamer approached by petition scammer

IRL and Travel Twitch streamer JayStreazy has been livestreaming from Paris, France, as of late. He is in Paris for this year's TwitchCon, which took place over the weekend at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

The convention occurred amidst International media coverage of riots in the streets of Paris and other French cities, raising concerns about traveling to the country. This has not deterred the streamer, who has showcased the city being much more peaceful than news coverage would have many believe.

However, some things about Paris never change, as scammers looking to make some fast cash off tourists are as active as ever. JayStreazy nearly fell victim to one such, a petition scam.

These types of scams are commonplace throughout many large European cities. These scammers, carrying fake petitions often purporting to be towards helping deaf people, will try to get pedestrians and tourists to sign. Once they've signed, the scammer will ask for a donation, pocketing the money instead of using it to help the cause they claim to be petitioning for.

The Twitch streamer did not fall for the scam, as he appeared to be wary when the petition claimed to be for deaf people, a common theme in many of these scams. The scammer also did not seem to appreciate being recorded. Fortunately, the Twitch streamer's VOD can serve as a warning for other tourists.

