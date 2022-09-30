Twitch streamer jaystreazy tries to quit World of Warcraft, receives $1,000 donation to relapse and 2,000 subs to delete character

Twitch streamer Jay "jaystreazy" has been making an effort to stop playing the popular MMO World of Warcraft, pledging to match each subscription on his main channel in an effort to encourage himself to quit. However, one viewer donated $1,000 in exchange for the streamer relapsing back into the game.

Although he did return, he later received 2,000 gifted subs on the condition that he delete his character from the game. The streamer followed through with his promise, but quickly created a new character and boosted it to level 70, continuing his WoW addiction.

Quitting WoW has proven to be a rollercoaster ride for jaystreazy so far. The streamer took a moment to reflect on his journey to quit playing WoW, saying that he has been left with nothing since deleting his character. He lamented:

"I started this stream thinking I was gonna be outside all day..."

jaystreazy receives large donation to relapse into WoW

The popular travel and IRL streamer isn't known for his gaming content, but does have a secondary Twitch channel where he will occasionally stream himself playing games like The Legend of Zelda and World of Warcraft. He recently admitted that he's played too much WoW and is committed to quitting the game for good.

To fulfill his goal of quitting, he's pledged to match every subscription on his channel, as well as setting a goal for gifted subscriptions, promising to delete his WoW character if it is met.

At the beginning of his most recent stream, jaystreazy received a $1,000 donation from a viewer on the condition that he continue playing WoW. He agreed, but was also met with 2,000 gifted subs, exceeding his sub goal for which he promised to delete his character. He stated:

"Then there was a $1,000 donation for me to relapse, and then there was 2,000 gifted subs for me to delete my character."

After deleting his character, he reflected on his journey to quit World of Warcraft, saying it left him with nothing, despite receiving a few thousand dollars in donations and subs. He lamented:

"Now what? What am I left with? I'm left with nothing."

While many viewers pointed out that he could simply recover his deleted World of Warcraft character, he refused that alternative out of respect for the donors and subscribers. Instead, jaystreazy made a new character and instantly boosted it to level 70, continuing to play the MMO.

Although he talked about quitting World of Warcraft, admitting that it was hindering his travel and IRL content, jaystreazy relapsed into the game. The streamer will have to begin his journey to kick the habit once again.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far