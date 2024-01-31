"Don't invade others' privacy by shoving a camera" - Fans react as Sneako's crew gets assaulted by woman on livestream

Rumble streamer Sneako was attacked by a woman during his latest livestream, with her throwing coffee at him and his friends. The streamer was taken aback by the woman's aggressive behavior and backed away from her as she went on a tirade. However, many fans resonated with the latter, with one user stating that it was the streamer's fault as he "shoved his camera" into the woman's face and invaded her privacy:

"Seriously, if you can't quit recording every moment of your life, then don't invade others' privacy by shoving a camera in their face."

Expand Tweet

"W homeless woman" - Fans react as Sneako and his friends get attacked by woman with coffee

Expand Tweet

As Sneako and his crew were on an IRL stream, the group came across a woman whom they subsequently recorded. However, this didn't sit well with her, as she seemingly felt uncomfortable being around "seven men" with a camera. She stated:

"I ain't no f**king punk a** b**ch. You want me to get your electricity (referring to the camera) wet? No. So get that sh** out my face. You think I'm playing with you, huh?"

As the streamer's crew jeered in response, the woman threw coffee on them and the cameraperson in particular. The camera's audible malfunctioned afterward, with a buzzing sound heard on the stream.

As the audio returned, the woman could be heard saying:

"(Audio cuts in) - camera out of my face! Who's got a camera in whose face? No, are you okay?... I'm a woman, you got five men right there. Seven men, what the f**k you think I'ma do?"

The woman then went on a tirade, shouting at the crew members off-camera while Sneako provided commentary to the audience. Fans reacted to the woman and her interaction with the streamer's crew, with many taking her side:

"W homeless woman"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, other users opposed the woman's actions and questioned her rationality. User @MontanaAstro speculated if the woman, being homeless, was suffering from mental health issues:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also pointed out that the woman allegedly approached them first, trying to flirt with N3on and Sneako:

Expand Tweet

The Rumble streamer recently challenged BJJ fighter Mikey Musumeci to a fight. Reacting to a clip of Musumeci, Sneako mocked the former's fighting style. He agreed to fight Musumeci if the BJJ pro could help set up a debate with Mark Zuckerberg.