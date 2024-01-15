“Will beat up 99.99% of Twitter” - UFC veteran reacts as Mikey Musumeci responds to Sneako’s fight call-out

A former UFC fighter has addressed the ongoing feud between BJJ savant Mikey Musumeci and social media influencer Sneako.

A 27-year-old American, Musumeci is a multi-time BJJ world champion and a member of the One Championship roster. He's also the reigning One flyweight submission grappling world champion.

On the other hand, Sneako is a controversial 25-year-old internet personality, who has, time and again, elicited criticism for his socio-political assertions.

During a recent live stream, he reacted to a grappling clip of Mikey Musumeci and reportedly made offensive comments about the grappler and the art of BJJ. The boxing enthusiast also compared Musumeci to Meta owner, Mark Zuckerberg.

Musumeci responded by challenging Sneako to an MMA fight. The streamer replied by suggesting that he's uninterested in accepting that challenge, adding that the BJJ stalwart would likely win.

However, Sneako later tweeted that he'd fight Musumeci, provided that the latter fulfills the stipulation of getting Zuckerberg to debate the influencer. Incidentally, Musumeci has trained with the billionaire, and is believed to have a business relationship with him.

He recently posted an Instagram video that's gone viral on other platforms, such as X. In the video, he accused Sneako of evading their fight and stated:

"Obviously, Sneako doesn't wanna fight me. I think with all these stupid stipulations, he knows it'll never happen. Typical bully; they talk and they talk behind the safety of their screen, or even in the bathroom recklessly, and they never face consequences. There's so many people out there like him. My goal here was to stand up to a bully. Kids, get yourself into Muay Thai or Jiu-Jitsu, so you can learn self-defense and know how to deal with idiots like Sneako."

Check out Musumeci's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields responded to a tweet featuring Musumeci's video, and wrote:

"Mikey Musumeci is only 130lbs and he will beat up 99.99% of Twitter. He's not even a MMA fighter but he's a true Jiu-Jitsu master. You would have a broken arm or leg before you even knew what was happening"

Expand Tweet

Mikey Musumeci on the comparisons and dichotomy between the UFC and ONE Championship

Speaking to Sherdog last year, Mikey Musumeci opened up about multiple topics. The BJJ black belt notably alluded that combat sports fans and experts often tend to draw parallels between fight business leaders, the UFC and One Championship. Nevertheless, he implied that One vastly differs from the UFC.

He insinuated a significant dichotomy between the US-based UFC and the Singapore-headquartered One Championship, and emphasized that while the UFC is a strictly MMA-centric promotion, One puts forth events featuring multiple combat sports disciplines.

Musumeci said:

“It [One] is a martial art organization, it has multiple disciplines of martial arts. UFC is just MMA, and it's more about s--- talking. It’s a different style.”