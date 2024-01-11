ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is no doubt one of the nicest guys in all of combat sports. However, he won’t let anyone disrespect him and the sport he loves and get away with it.

As seen in a now-viral rant posted on Musumeci’s Instagram page, the usually calm and collected BJJ savant was visibly upset and called out the controversial Rumble streamer Nico Kenn De Ballinthazy, known online as ‘Sneako’.

This was in response to the influencer’s livestream, where he blatantly insulted Musumeci and even had some choice words for Brazilian jiu-jitsu in general. Musumeci was so infuriated that he even challenged Sneako, who also dabbles in boxing, to an MMA fight.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“So today I’m going to talk about bullies. Bullies are weak people that make fun of others around them to give themselves relevance and make themselves feel good. They pick on the differences of humans, which is the most beautiful part of humans, their uniqueness. I really don’t like bullies, guys.”

The five-time IBJJF world champion added:

“There’s this guy named Sneako, making fun of me, making fun of my friend, making fun of jiu-jitsu. He calls himself a boxer, I’m a jiu-jitsu guy. Let’s have an MMA fight. I challenge Sneako to an MMA fight. I’m going to shut his mouth and take the bully’s lunch money.”

What did Sneako say that earned the ire of Mikey Musumeci?

Sneako has certainly made a living for his outspoken and sometimes borderline offensive takes online which somehow earned him internet infamy.

The online personality recently reacted to a clip of Musumeci’s win over Shinya Aoki and ruffled a lot of feathers with his unsavory commentary.

“Jiu-jitsu is for autistic people,” he crassly remarked.

Sneako went on to mock how Musumeci talks, adding:

“He looks like Mark Zuckerberg. He shouldn’t be winning.”

Watch the controversial commentary below, which also garnered a reaction from BJJ royalty Tom De Blass:

One thing’s for sure, Sneako just became public enemy No.1 to the jiu-jitsu community.