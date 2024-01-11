“You would win” - Sneako responds as Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Mikey Musumeci challenges him to an MMA fight

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" addressed a fighting challenge he received from Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) champion Mikey Musumeci during his recent livestream. Musumeci, the BJJ champion, took to his official Instagram page to denounce the streamer as a "bully" and subsequently issued a direct MMA fight challenge to resolve their differences.

Naturally, a combat encounter between the two would be decidedly one-sided, a fact even acknowledged by Sneako himself. He expressed:

"You would win."

What did BJJ champion Mikey Musumeci say to Sneako? Exploring the challenge video

Yesterday (January 10), Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Mikey Musumeci took to his official Instagram page (533K followers) to post a video of him talking about Rumble streamer and content creator Sneako. During the video, Mikey called out the streamer, stating:

"Today, I'm gonna talk about bullies. Bullies are weak people who make fun of others around them to keep themselves relevant and make themselves feel good. They pick on the differences of humans, which is the most beautiful part of humans, their uniqueness."

Mikey Musumeci added:

"There's this guy named Sneako, making fun of me, making fun of my friend, making fun of jiu-jutsu. He calls himself a boxer. I'm a jiu-jitsu guy/ Let's have an MMA fight. I challenge Sneako to an MMA fight. I'm gonna shut his mouth and I'm gonna take the bully's lunch money."

The video naturally found its way to the streamer, who said:

"Is that what a bully is? I make jokes. I'm a streamer. I joke about everybody. Me, chat, everything, all day, every day."

That said, he did not exactly seem thrilled by the challenge, stating:

"You would make me tap in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. You would win. In MMA, even with striking, you would go, this is what you would do, grab my heel and do the same sh*t you did to master. You would win. You're a world champion, I train boxing sometimes."

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by a verified Sneako fan page on X, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

Despite the challenge, the likelihood of the two entering a ring seems highly improbable. The streamer has previously brushed off challenges from other influencers, choosing to ignore them.