“Mikey rant of the day” - Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci claps back at baseless criticisms of sport BJJ

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci recently spoke about the criticism of jiu-jitsu today.

The narrative seems to be that critics are pointing out how most jiu-jitsu fighters willingly elect to go on their backs - which is perceived to be unrealistic in a real-life combat scenario.

To this, 'Darth Rigatoni' posted a video rant on Instagram with the caption:

"BUTT SCOOTING AND PULLING GUARD - CONTROVERSIAL POST. MIKEY RANT OF THE DAY 😂😂😂😂 Tell me your thoughts 🍿😂🦻🏻"

In the video, Mikey Musumeci said:

"I'm sick of hearing people complain about pulling guard and butt-scooting in jiu-jitsu. The first thing I'm going to say is: this is sport jiu-jitsu. There is no striking in sport jiu-jitsu. Obviously, in a real fight, on the street, on the concrete, you're not going to pull guard, right? But in sport jiu-jitsu, the goal is to be able to submit the person as fast as you can."

Mikey Musumeci continued:

"Then that leads me to the next point: wrestling in jiu-jitsu. You'll constantly see two guys wrestling in jiu-jitsu and let's be honest, jiu-jitsu people suck at wrestling. Any D1 wrestling will destroy most jiu-jitsu people in wrestling, right? So you see two guys, both horrified to get guillotined, so nobody is shooting and they just hand-fight the whole time, right? So what are you doing there? You're just hand-fighting. You're just wasting time. Who wants to see that?"

Mikey Musumeci explains why it's more efficient to pull guard in sport jiu-jitsu

After explaining why trying to wrestle is a waste of time for most jiu-jitsu players in sport jiu-jitsu, Mikey Musumeci further explained why it's best to pull guard if that's the path you're best at:

"Guard-pull is trying to get to submissions which is the goal of sport jiu-jitsu - submit the person as fast as you can, right? But then let me ask another question: you don't want us to pull guard, you don't want us to butt-scoot, fine, take us down where do we end up? We end up on bottom - just as if we pulled guard."

He continued:

"So now, I'm confused. Explain to me the difference between somebody taking me down and I end up on bottom or me pulling guard. One is more efficient than the other, right? One wastes less time for me to submit the person as fast as I can."

Sport jiu-jitsu, ultimately, isn't about scoring points from takedowns or passes. It's about submitting your opponent in the quickest, most efficient way possible. The argument is that if pulling guard gets you there, then so be it.