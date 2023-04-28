Mikey Musumeci throws it back to his slick reversal against Bruno Malfacine

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is about to make the second defense of his belt at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th.

Across the Circle from him will be multi-time IBJJF no-gi world champion, Yemen's Osamah Almarwai. Needless to say, 'Osa' might be the most formidable challenger Musumeci has faced in ONE Championship.

This, however, isn't news to 'Darth Rigatoni' as he has beaten numerous multi-time world champions and Hall of Famers in the past. In a clip Mikey Musumeci shared on his Instagram account ahead ONE Fight Night 10, we saw him countering a Berimbolo roll from IBJJF Hall of Fame grappler Bruno Malfacine:

"The day I broke out of bolo prison 😂. 10 days until I compete again. ❤️🙏🏻 @onechampionship"

Malfacine is considered the greatest roosterweight BJJ grappler of all time and Mikey Musumeci beat him soundly on two separate occasions. This speaks to the greatness of the 26-year old grappling savant. His bouts with Malfacine, however, pose a very interesting idea ONE Championship can explore. Perhaps in the future, they can have BJJ Gi matches inside the Circle. They will certainly provide different kinds of entertainment that are not present in No-Gi Jiujitsu.

On May 5th, however, Mikey Musumeci will face one of the best No-Gi grapplers today in Osamah Almarwai. 'Osa', as his fans would call him, is a former American Nationals No-Gi champion, former IBJJF Pan No-Gi champion, and IBJJF No-GI world champion. This is on top of being the first BJJ blackbelt from Yemen, as well as the first Yemeni athlete to be an IBJJF gold medalist

Osamah Almarwai also trains at the Atos BJJ Team in San Diego, California, alongside ONE grappling star and the youngest IBJJF world champion in history, Tye Ruotolo. Not to mention training alongside ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

ONE Fight Night 10 goes down on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The entire card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

