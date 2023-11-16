“Mikey has some wild side quests” - Mikey Musumeci schools Lumpinee champ Wanchalong in the art of limb-breaking

When it comes to understanding how to dismantle human anatomy, Mikey Musumeci is one of the most efficient at tearing people apart limb by limb. We have seen the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion do it time and time again.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom and 5-time IBJJF world champion is undoubtedly a dangerous man to allow grabbing hold of one of your limbs. Now, 'Darth Rigatoni' is learning a new way of destroying people's body parts: Muay Thai.

The submission grappling world champion has been seen training in Thailand at the renowned PK Saenchai gym alongside modern-day icons like Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Prajanchai PK Saenchai. He’s also doing the rounds at Superbon Training Camp with Nong-O Hama, and gym owner Superbon Singha Mawynn.

With his insane work ethic and near-obsessive approach to mastering technique, Mikey Musumeci will surely pick up the Art of Eight Limbs faster than your average person. We are already seeing him improve exponentially in Instagram posts.

In a recent video posted by ONE Championship, we saw Musumeci training and goofing around with former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champ Wanchalong PK Saenchai:

"Never tempt Mikey Musumeci 🤼‍♂️ Would you like to see the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion move in MMA? 🔥😏 @mikeymusumeci"

Fans are ecstatic about the funny interaction between masters of separate martial arts:

Comments on the video

@m3xcellence has a very creative description of Musumeci's extracurricular pursuits:

"Mikey has some wild side quests."

@saleem_vs_the_world understood how 'Darth Rigatoni' pulled off the leglock so smoothly:

"That was muscle memory 😂😂😂"

@operator.failure has a very interesting assessment of Mikey Musumeci's striking skill; one we tend to agree with:

"Give Mikey six months and he would be very impressive in MMA."

@maruhano may have predicted what a striking specialist will encounter if one ever faces Musumeci in an MMA match:

"lolololololololol kicked the bee hive"

At the moment, no official bout - submission grappling, MMA or Muay Thai - has been announced for Musumeci yet. He did, however, make a cryptic announcement that his next bout will be "the biggest match in grappling of our generation for light people." We are excited to learn what it is.