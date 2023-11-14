Mikey Musumeci teases next bout, agrees to the “biggest grappling match of our generation”

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, Mikey Musumeci proved that size matters little if you let tangle with your legs. In an openweight submission grappling match, 'Darth Rigatoni' submitted MMA legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki. Paying homage to one of his idols, Musumeci made Aoki tap to his own patented submission, 'The Aoki Lock'.

Musumeci, who holds the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, won his sixth straight bout in the promotion and fourth this year.

'Darth Rigatoni' has three successful defenses of his world title and 63 professional wins with 31 submissions. Add that on top of his multiple IBJJF world titles. At this point, there's not a lot of accolades in submission grappling that Mikey Musumeci hasn't won yet.

Still, there are quite a few prospective matches that can give the self-proclaimed "Jiu-jitsu Nerd'' a good match. In a recent Instagram story, Musumeci announced in a cryptic message what's next for him in the promotion:

Mikey Musumeci's Instagram story

In a recent Instagram comment, Musumeci himself suggested two possible match-ups for him: Diogo 'Baby Shark' Reis and Gabriel Sousa. 'Baby Shark' is one of the most lethal young submission grapplers today. He is a former IBJJF Grand Slam champion in the colored belts and an IBJJF world championship gold medalist at black belt. The 21-year-old prodigy is also an ADCC world champion in the -66kg weight class.

As for Gabriel Sousa, he is a former IBJJF Worlds gold medalist in the colored belts, a former No.1-ranked Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro grappler, and an IBJJF European Open No-Gi champion.

We are not sure yet who Mikey Musumeci meant for this "biggest grappling match of our generation for light people". Whoever the match-up is, however, we are sure it will be one for the books.

