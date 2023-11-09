WATCH: Mikey Musumeci shares the trade secrets in using the Dela Riva guard for offensive sequences

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is one of the most technical grapplers in the world today. You don't get to be one of, if not the best, pound-for-pound athletes in the sport if you're not.

His insane work ethic, air-tight technique, and otherworldly physique make him nearly unbeatable on the mats. Even the consensus no-gi BJJ GOAT Gordon Ryan went on record to say that Mikey Musumeci's guard was the hardest guard to pass that he's ever come across with.

Speaking of guard, 'Darth Rigatoni' recently released a short instructional video on one of his favorite guard positions, the Dela Riva guard.

Here's a video of the instructional:

"MOST COMMON MISTAKE MADE IN DELA RIVA - 🇺🇸 English and 🇧🇷 português"

What Musumeci pointed out in the video is a common mistake by Dela Riva guard players when their opponent counters by pushing their legs down. Instead of trying to sit up, 'Darth Rigatoni' elects to put his own shoulders on the mat while holding his opponent's collar. This way, his opponent's shoulder comes down to his knee and further upsets his balance. All Mikey Musumeci needed to do was turn his body sideways and his opponent would follow to complete the sweep.

It must be noted as well that Musumeci has another video of the same technique explaining it in completely fluent Portuguese. The ONE flyweight submission grappling king is not Brazilian, has any Brazilian descent or was a resident of either Brazil or Portugal. He just has so much respect for the sport and care for his fans that he went above and beyond by learning a new language just so he can teach people better.

Musumeci himself admitted that he learned Portuguese only through Google Translate but eventually became fluent at it. He is also currently learning Thai and Indonesian languages to expand his reach of influence. Imagine the level of dedication this man has for his craft. Mikey Musumeci should be protected at all costs.