“Mikey can turn most humans into pretzels” – Mikey Musumeci locks in textbook heel hook vs. IBJJF champ Osamah Almarwai

Perhaps the most impressive win by Mikey Musumeci in ONE Championship - or maybe his entire career - was his methodical dismantling of IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, Mikey Musumeci defended his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title with clinical precision at the highest level. In hindsight, Almarwai, Yemen's first-ever BJJ black belt, had little to no chance of posing any serious threat to 'Darth Rigatoni.'

Near the 8-minute mark of the 10-minute bout, Musumeci submitted Almarwai with his trademark rear-naked choke. Although he ended the bout via an RNC, the self-proclaimed "Jiu-jitsu Nerd'' almost ended things early with a heel hook.

ONE posted a video of Musumeci's complex heel hook attempt:

"Don’t leave your heels unattended around Mikey Musumeci 👀 What’s next for the BJJ superstar? 🤔 @mikeymusumeci"

Fans are reacting to the video in various ways in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@trtfeed was quite creative with his description of Musumeci's grappling wizardry:

"Mikey is such a badass. Can turn most humans into pretzels 😂💯"

Same with @maria.mrght's comment:

"Mikey ate it all and left no crumbs. 🍽️"

@fernandorosalesojeda may have coined a new nickname for 'Darth Rigatoni':

"Mikey is a true bone shredder 🔥🔥🔥"

@recce777 is freaking out at how Almarwai found the grit to not tap out to the tight heel hook:

"Whatsup with all these dudes not tapping to a damn locked in heel hooks"

At the moment, no official fight has been attached to Mikey Musumeci yet. His last performance inside the Circle, however, was another masterclass. At ONE Fight Night 15 last October 6, Musumeci faced former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling bout. Once again, the 27-year-old swiftly ended things with another heel hook early in the bout.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.