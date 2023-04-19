Mikey Musumeci lists his top techniques from closed guard

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is one of the very best grapplers in the world today, pound-for-pound. This is due to his insane work ethic, highly inventive and lethal technique, and otherworldly athleticism. Even no-gi BJJ great Gordon Ryan admitted that Musumec has the hardest guard to pass that he's ever encountered.

Imagine the excitement of fans and fellow submission grapplers alike when 'Darth Rigatoni' decided to take part in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. Not only were we able to ask the ONE flyweight submission grappling king some personal questions, we also got to ask him about Jiujitsu techniques and tips.

One Redditor, who goes by GlobalKimura, asked Mikey Musumeci what are his favorite techniques from the closed guard:

Mikey Musumeci's "Aske Me Anything" on Reddit.

'Darth Rigatoni' replied with:

"My favorite attacks from closed guard typically fall into two categories (posture vs head on chest) Head on chest I LOVE THE OVERHOOK triangle when they posture i love the "Roger Gracie" Style dragging the arm across the body. Thank you :)"

Much like any martial arts master, Mikey Musumeci's go-to technique from a specific position just boils down to two. When his opponent's head is on his chest, he goes for a highly-effective triangle choke from an overhook set up. You can check out this technique as demonstrated by BJJ legend Rubens Charles 'Cobrinha' here.

As for when his opponent is postured up, 'Darth Rigatoni' goes old school and apes the legendary Roger Gracie with a classic arm-drag from closed guard sweep. Check out this technique here, as demonstrated by Gracie himself.

Look to see if the ONE flyweight submission grappling king uses any of these two techniques as he defends his throne against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

The May 5th event at the 1stBank Center, which will mark ONE's first live on-ground event on US soil, will see Musumeci defend his ONE world title for a second time. Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 in US primetime, live and for free on Prime Video with an Amazon subscription

