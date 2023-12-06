“It’s just the beginning” – Mikey Musumeci says ONE’s brand will continue ‘exploding’ in America in 2024

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci recently sat down with Sherdog to talk about the rapid growth of ONE Championship across the globe. According to ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong in a recent press conference, the global martial arts organization will hold over 60 live events.

After the success of their first-ever on-ground US live event, ONE Fight Night 10 this year, ONE has officially introduced itself to the Western consciousness. With great American athletes like Mikey Musumeci, Demetrious Johnson, Garry Tonon, Thanh Le, and Danielle Kelly, among others, on their roster, ONE's steady ascend in popularity in the US will continue in 2024.

On the topic, Musumeci said:

“It’s a brand-new market for America. America doesn't know. It’s just the beginning. We’ve only had one event in the U.S., so America is going to go crazy over ONE Championship in the upcoming months to years. I see it exploding here.”

Read the full interview here.

Mikey Musumeci was part of ONE's first on-ground US event, ONE Fight Night 10

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video back in May was a huge step for ONE Championship. On Cinco de Mayo weekend, the world's largest martial arts organization hosted its first US event at the 1stBank Centre in Denver, Colorado.

ONE brought out the big guns for the event: Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Stamp Fairtex, Sage Northcutt, Tye Ruotolo, and, of course, Mikey Musumeci. 'Darth Rigatoni' took on Yemen's first and only IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai, and defended his throne for a second time.

It was like watching Beethoven conduct one of his grand symphonies. Musumeci's stone-cold focus as he methodically dismantled Almarwai's defense. He eventually pulled off a strangulation finish against the renowned IBJJF world champion, bringing the Colorado crowd to its feet.

Aside from Mikey Musumeci's marvelous performance, the event also saw MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson close out his rivalry with Adriano Moraes with a solid unanimous decision win for the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

With 7 out of the 11 bouts in the event ending via a finish, ONE Fight Night 10 was a massive success that will surely spawn more shows in the west for ONE Championship.