FREE FULL FIGHT: Mikey Musumeci chokes out IBJJF champ Osamah Almarwai in Denver

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is bound for his fourth professional contest of the year at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

It won't be a world title defense, however, as 'Darth Rigatoni' will partake in an openweight submission grappling match with a bonafide legend.

Across the ring from him will be former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki. The Japanese MMA legend, who will most likely outweigh Musumeci on fight night by 30 pounds, is one of the few grappling purists to ever win an MMA world title.

Ahead of his bout with the iconic 'Tobikan Judan', Mikey Musumeci was featured in a throwback video by ONE Championship on YouTube. The video was arguably the American BJJ phenom's most impressive performance yet inside the circle - a methodical dismantling of IBJJF world champion Osama Almarwai.

Here's the video of the bout:

"Before ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci faces Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, relive his slick rear-naked choke of Yemeni sensation Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10!"

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, Mikey Musumeci showcased clinical precision at the highest level. Against Yemen's first and only IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai, 'Darth Rigatoni' defended his throne for a second straight time via a tight rear-naked choke.

It was like witnessing Beethoven conduct one of his symphonies. Musumeci's stone-cold calmness as he methodically dismantled his way towards a strangulation finish against a renowned IBJJF world champion is elevating jiu-jitsu into high art.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, catch Mikey Musumeci will look to produce a similar performance inside legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as he locks horns with Shinya Aoki.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.