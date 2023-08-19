Mikey Musumeci privileged to take on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki: “It is such an honor to have this opportunity”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is bound for an openweight submission grappling superfight against former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. Aoki is a prominent figure in Japanese MMA and made a name for himself as one of the few grappling specialists to achieve success in the sport.

Come fight night, 'Tobikan Judan' will outweigh 'Darth Rigatoni' by at least 30 pounds. This is commonplace in sport jiu-jitsu, however, as tournaments like IBJJF and ADCC frequently have Absolute openweight brackets every year.

Ahead of their massive superfight, Mikey Musumeci posted about what it means for him to lock horns with a legend like Aoki:

"OCT 6 MIKEY MUSUMECI X SHINYA AOKI // I am super excited to announce my next match in @onechampionship I will be going up in weight to face a living Japanese legend @shinya050983 . It is such an honor to have this opportunity to compete with him, and I know this match will be super exciting for everyone !!!! I am always seeking improvement and working so hard everyday; IM SO EXCITED FOR THIS CHALLENGE !!!! LETS DO THIS!!! 🤌🏻❤️"

It is quite an honor for Mikey Musumeci to share the mats with a legend like Aoki. The last time the Japanese MMA icon competed in a submission grappling match was in a lopsided loss to eventual ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

Despite being dominated by the young prodigy, Aoki showed mettle and resilience as he never allowed Ruotolo to truly put him in any submission danger.

As for Musumeci, the self-proclaimed jiu-jitsu nerd likes to keep himself busy as he's about to have his fourth bout this year. Aside from grappling with a legendary BJJ blackbelt who outweighs him by over 15 kilos, the October 6 bout is also a quick turnaround for 'Darth Rigatoni.'

Just two weeks ago, Musumeci submitted ONE strawweight world champion Jarred 'Monkey God' Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.