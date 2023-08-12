Mikey Musumeci feels ‘blessed’ to showcase the beauty of grappling on a global platform

Mikey Musumeci is eternally grateful for the opportunity to compete on a global platform and help bring more fans into the world of submission grappling.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ continued his reign over ONE Championship’s flyweight submission grappling division, successfully defending his world title in a superfight with current ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks. The two men squared off in the ONE Fight Night 13 co-main event and delivered another highly entertaining grappling clash that ultimately saw Musumeci walk away with his hand raised and his world title intact after sinking in a submission late in the 10-minute match.

Speaking with the promotion and members of the media during his post-fight press event, Mikey Musumeci shared his appreciation for ONE Championship and the ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who has given him a platform to showcase his skills and perform for millions of fans watching around the world.

“So we're so blessed. And I'm so grateful to Chatri Sityodtong for this opportunity to be on this platform and to perform in front of all these people,” Musumeci said. “I'm so grateful for that.”

With his impressive submission victory over Jarred Brooks earlier this month, Mikey Musumeci moved to 5-0 with 62 career wins overall. Musumeci currently sits as the winningest submission grappler in ONE Championship and teased a rather big announcement in the near future.

Meanwhile, ‘The Monkey God’ will head back to the strawweight division determined to defend his world title against the next man that ONE Championship puts in front of him.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.