“He’s one of the best of all time” - Jarred Brooks reflects on his submission loss to Mikey Musumeci

Jarred Brooks reflected on his loss against Mikey Musumeci shortly after exiting the ring.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, Brooks came up short in his attempt to become a two-sport world champion. Despite his valiant effort, ‘The Monkey God’ was submitted with a triangle armbar by Musumeci, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, at the 7:30 mark.

Once Brooks arrived backstage at ONE Fight Night 13, he was greeted by a camera to get his immediate reaction to the loss. The reigning strawweight MMA world champion had this to say:

“That didn’t go the way I wanted it to. The referee pulled me into an armbar pretty much when we were out of bounds. It was my fault for pushing him out, but, yeah, I wish I would’ve got more time to go against him. I feel like I was starting to, I mean he’s super f*cking savvy. It was really hard to alleviate anything he had. Hats off to Mikey, he’s one of the best of all time. It was an honor to share the ring with him.”

Jarred Brooks continued by saying:

“I’m about to have a daughter in November, so when she gets older, I can say I shared the ring with Mikey Musumeci. It’s a humbling experience. I haven’t lost in a really long time in anything, so it sucks, but I’m here to defend my strawweight championship…I’m not making excuses for myself or anything like that, but Mikey is an amazing person inside and outside the ring.”

Jarred Brooks is expected to return to the strawweight MMA division for his next ONE Championship appearance. The 30-year-old holds a promotional MMA record of 4-0, with his last win against Joshua Pacio to become a world champion.

Brooks has plenty of options for his next fight. Two possible matchups include an instant rematch against Pacio or a must-see fight against ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Jarred Brooks can be seen for free on the ONE Fight Night 13 replay available for North American Prime Video subscribers.