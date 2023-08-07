Mikey Musumeci impressed by how ‘durable and tough’ Jarred Brooks was: “He was hand-fighting very well”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci came away impressed with the stand put up by American mixed martial arts champion Jarred Brooks in their title showdown last week.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ successfully defended his grappling world title against ONE strawweight world champion Brooks in the co-headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

Mikey Musumeci submitted Jarred Brooks at the 7:30 mark of their champion-versus-champion clash at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with an impressive triangle/armbar.

The Italian-American champion was instantly on when the contest began, going for his patented Mikey Lock that ‘The Monkey God’ scrambled to get out from.

As the fight wore on, Jarred Brooks tried to put pressure on the reigning world champion with his brute force but with limited success.

Midway into the match, things continued to favor Mikey Musumeci as he caught the back of his opponent and went for a choke to which the strawweight king survived.

But the 27-year-old Musumeci was unrelenting with his attack thereafter, eventually locking in a tight triangle choke on Brooks, which he followed up with an arm bar that led to the end of the contest.

Following his victory, Mikey Musumeci gave credit to Jarred Brooks for giving a good fight. He said during the post-fight interview inside the ring:

“Jarred is such a tough guy. I was super impressed with how durable and tough he is. I have a very good closed guard and he was hand-fighting very well there.”

The win was the third successful defense of Mikey Musimeci of the world title he won last September. It was also his fifth victory in as many fights in ONE Championship.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.