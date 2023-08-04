Mikey Musumeci says Jarred Brooks’ ‘pure action style’ will be exciting for fans

Mikey Musumeci is ready to throw it down with Jarred Brooks in Bangkok, and he wants to do it in the most exciting style possible.

Musumeci will defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The match will be Musumeci’s third defense of his throne, but it seems he’s a bit more excited for this bout compared to his previous ones.

One reason for Musumeci’s excitement is the ONE strawweight world champion’s unrelenting grappling style.

Brooks is one of the best wrestlers, pound-for-pound, in the world, and ‘Darth Rigatoni’ knows that style of ground game will play well into his wish of putting on a show-stopper in Bangkok.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Musumeci said:

"You know. I think that this style, I think that's why I'm excited that I think it's just pure action. I don't think I can’t see this style being boring for the fans. And then I'm still in trouble with people because the fights are boring. Especially for people that don't know jiu-jitsu, So it puts a lot of pressure on me. I feel like because of Jarred’s style, it's way less pressure on me. You know, even if you finish me it's less pressure because it's exciting for the fans.”

He added:

“So it's just fun for me, you know, I get myself these crazy goals and I have to live up to them to learn and grow as a person. So my whole goal is to just keep growing, growing, growing, setting more goals, more goals. I've been working on training with everyone. And it would give me validation, to hit one of them in ONE Championship. You know, sometimes I figured out new moves in training and that gives me the validation to do it on the center stage.”

Musumeci, a five-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion before he arrived at ONE Championship, is a strong proponent of making BJJ as exciting as possible. The American grappler isn’t a fan of constant guard pulling and waiting for opponents to make mistakes.

In Brooks, Musumeci has an opponent who is willing to trade with him every step of the way.

The anticipated submission grappling match between Musumeci and Brooks, as well as the rest of the ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: