Jarred Brooks not afraid of Mikey Musumeci: 'I have huge dinosaur cojones'

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks has always been able to walk the talk and conquer every obstacle that has come his way.

After obliterating some of the best strawweight fighters under the ONE banner, he sets out on a new journey in a higher weight class in a completely different sport.

‘The Monkey God’ is on the cusp of history at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video in a few hours, as he seeks to become the first fighter to hold MMA and submission grappling world titles at the same time.

However, the price of greatness is always steep, and he must first outclass a seemingly-unbeatable grappling savant, Mikey Musumeci.

If this was MMA, ONE fans know the explosive Brooks has a chance against anybody at strawweight and even at flyweight.

However, that’s not the case. He’ll be taking on ‘Darth Rigatoni’ right in his wheelhouse, which seems such a daunting task for a fighter making his submission grappling debut.

The defiant Brooks, though, is never one to back away when the going gets tough.

Ahead of his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title fight at Lumpinee Stadium, the fearless Brooks is eager to prove his doubters wrong yet again.

The Mash Fight Team standout had a rather expletive way of describing his courage in his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

“A hundred percent, I want to make history and be a double champion here at ONE Championship and [show] everybody that I have cojones, that are huge dinosaur cojones. So not afraid of Mikey Musumeci.”

Brooks, of course, has never lacked bravado and has the utmost trust in his abilities. Will he do the unthinkable and shock the world by dethroning Mikey Musumeci?

We’ll find out soon enough at ONE Fight Night 13. The 10-fight spectacle will air live on US Primetime on August 4 from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Here's the full interview: