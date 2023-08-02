Mikey Musumeci says Jarred Brooks’ ‘tiny limbs’ will make him difficult to submit: “It makes it harder”

The brilliant Mikey Musumeci is one of the best submission artists on the planet today, and could pretty much make anyone tap from practically every position.

Then again, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion knows all about the intricacies that come with setting up these submissions and understands that basic human anatomy often plays a major factor.

Ahead of his third world title defense against strawweight kingpin Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, Musumeci admitted it’s going to be challenging to execute a joint lock on ‘The Monkey God’, given his shorter frame.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ shared in an exclusive interview with the Singapore-based organization:

“I do think that it's very hard to leg lock Jarred. He has tiny legs and in no-gi, the people with tiny legs and arms, tiny limbs, make it super hard to finish with joint submissions. And so it makes it harder.”

Those who practice ‘The Gentle Art’ know that it’s much easier to snatch an opponent’s arm or leg if they have longer limbs.

While Jarred Brooks is an absolute unit made of pure muscle, he’s only 5-foot-3. Furthermore, let’s not forget that the 30-year-old packs an insane amount of brute strength despite his diminutive size.

It’s not surprising that the Mash Team standout has never been submitted in his impressive MMA career so far, and has eight submission wins of his own.

Nevertheless, Musumeci knows he has a lot more tricks in the bag other than joint locks.

For one, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has plenty of blood chokes at his disposal, which is a surefire way to force the challenger into a ‘tap or nap’ situation, just like he did against Masakazu Imanari and Osamah Almarwai.

Don’t miss this epic all-grappling war at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video on August 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.