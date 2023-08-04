Mikey Musumeci says it’s submission or bust: “If I don't submit Jarred, I lost this match in my mind”

Mikey Musumeci is determined to put on the best possible show when he defends his gold against Jarred Brooks that even a decision win won’t cut it for him.

Musumeci will defend the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Brooks in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said it’s going to be submission or bust for him when he takes on the ONE strawweight world champion in Bangkok.

Musumeci stressed that he doesn’t want a “boring” showing against Brooks since it’s his mission to make submission grappling as entertaining as the other sports in ONE Championship.

He said:

“You know, I'm not here to have a boring match and win. If I don't submit Jarred, I lost this match in my mind.”

Musumeci has been adamant in his desire to make submission grappling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu as exciting as possible. Fortunately for him, Brooks is the perfect opponent in his quest.

Brooks is one of the most aggressive wrestlers in the mixed martial arts ranks, and he used that grinding style to practically submit his opponents to exhaustion.

‘The Monkey God’ is a perfect 4-0 in ONE Championship and holds two submission wins over Bokang Masunyane and Lito Adiwang.

While Brooks is a fine submission artist in MMA, submission grappling is Musumeci’s domain, and he’ll stop at nothing to make the strawweight king submit.

Musumeci is also 4-0 in ONE Championship and is coming off a sublime rear-naked choke finish of IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: