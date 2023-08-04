Mikey Musumeci doesn’t consider grappling as ‘work’: “It’s my passion and that's why I do it every second”

As the old adage says, “Choose a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life”.

No truer words have been said about Mikey Musumeci, who practically lives, eats, and breathes Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Grappling is not just a career or a means of living for ‘Darth Rigatoni’ since it’s already ingrained in his psyche and lifestyle.

Musumeci will once again showcase just how much he loves “The Gentle Art” when he defends his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against the upset-seeking Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video.

This champion vs champion all-grappling war is the first of two world title fights inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday, August 4.

Just hours before Musumeci tries to hand Brooks his first defeat under the ONE banner, he talked about his undying love for the sport.

The Evolve MMA affiliate told the South China Morning Post:

“I just love it. You know, I think that's the difference. It’s not work to me, it's my passion. So it's hard to stop somebody that they really love what they're doing and it's their fun thing to do. So jujitsu is my passion and that's why I do it every second.”

Watch Mikey Musumeci’s full OFN13 pre-event interview:

Musumeci, a five-time IBJJF world champion, is a true luminary of the grappling arts and the perfect ambassador to the sport’s meteoric rise into the mainstream.

After going 4-0 under the ONE banner, including two successful world title defenses, he will be tested like never before by the MMA strawweight world champion.

Musumeci will have his work cut out for him against Brooks, but he’ll face the challenge with a big smile on his face at ONE Fight Night 13.

The entire event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.