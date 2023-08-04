Jarred Brooks wants Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang after Mikey Musumeci fight: “I am the best”

Even before his scheduled fight goes down this week, ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is already eyeing high-profile battles he wants to compete in next.

‘The Monkey God’ takes the ring at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on August 4 for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video to challenge fellow American Mikey Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

The champion-versus-champion clash is the co-headliner for the 10-fight event which is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarred Brooks shared that once he is done with Mikey Musumeci and crowned new flyweight grappling king, he wants to fight other ONE superstars, including Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team affiliate said:

“I'm gonna call my shots, it doesn't matter. It could be Rodtang. I want to beat these guys that ONE Championship puts on a pedestal. I'm whatever people want to think of a fighter but I am going to show people that I am the best in the world at anything combat sports. So at the end of the day, it could be Demetrious, it could be Adriano Moraes, it could be the best of the best. I want them. I want them all and I want to prove to everybody, I want to prove to Chatri [Sityodtong] that I am the best.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks is moving up in weight in line with his quest to become a double ONE world champion as well as grow his legend as a combat sports athlete.

Jarred Brooks' last fight was back in December where he seized the ONE strawweight mixed martial arts title with a unanimous decision victory over longtime champion Joshua Pacio of the Philippines.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, is making a third defense of the championship belt he won last September.

In January, the 27-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt passed his first test as world champion by defeating Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren by unanimous decision. Then in May, he sent Yemeni Osamah Almarwai into submission by way of a rear-naked choke to remain as the division king.