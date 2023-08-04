Jarred Brooks ready to defend strawweight throne after grappling detour: “I'll knock them down like dominoes”

After taking a brief detour in the world of submission grappling on Friday night, Jarred Brooks will be looking to defend his ONE strawweight world title against any man willing to step up and try to take it from him.

In just a few short hours, Jarred Brooks will attempt to make history as he attempts to dethrone reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci. The two men will co-headline the promotion’s highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for oNE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Whether or not he leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai as a two-division world champion, ‘The Monkey God’ will be ready for a return to the strawweight division to defend his title against anyone the promotion puts in front of him:

“I’m ready for anybody, man,” Brooks told the South China Morning Post. “At strawweight, you already know I'm the king already over there. So if anybody wants to step up, get in line, and I'll knock them down like dominoes.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks first captured the strawweight crown in December following a dominant 25-minute showing against former world titleholder Joshua Pacio at ONE 164. Eight months later, he will attempt to become the first man to hold both MMA and submission grappling world titles simultaneously. Of course, that will be much easier said than done as he meets a five-time IBJJF world champion who is yet to taste defeat under the ONE Championship banner.

Will ‘The Monkey God’ score the upset and claim his second ONE world title, or will Mikey Musumeci continue his reign of terror over the submission grappling division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.