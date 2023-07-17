Jarred Brooks classifies Mikey Musumeci as ‘the Michael Jordan of submission grappling’ ahead of clash 

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has proved himself to be a man who always backs up his words.

Whilst he may talk a big game, the reigning ONE strawweight world champion has taken on some of the biggest challengers and so far, has succeeded each time he has done so.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he will challenge himself in a completely different way when he faces ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Looking to become a two-sport world champion in his fifth fight under the ONE banner, Brooks is confident that he has what it takes to dethrone the divisional kingpin.

Though fans may be used to ‘The Monkey God’ trash talking his opponents before stepping inside the circle, this isn’t the case this time around with Brooks paying Musumeci one of the biggest compliments possible.

As a standard bearer for the sport of submission grappling, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is one of the most successful competitors to ever step on the mats.

In an Instagram video talking about the contest, Jarred Brooks likened Musumeci’s status in the discipline to Michael Jordan’s accolades throughout his NBA career.

He said:

“Hey guys super excited to be going against one of the best grapplers of all time, the Michael Jordan of submission grappling, Mikey Musumeci. Don’t miss it. I’m coming at it full steam.”

Check out the full video below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.