Jarred Brooks plans ‘super aggressive’ and ‘super nasty’ fight with Mikey Musumeci

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks understands that his grappling skills will be put under the microscope against Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, August 4.

However, ‘The Monkey God’ is prepared to fight fire with fire on his way to becoming a two-sport world champion inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Musumeci, the reigning flyweight submission grappling king, has been an absolute force throughout his time at the Singapore-based organization, and he continues to exceed expectations with more game time inside the circle and the ring.

The same can be said for Jarred Brooks, who’s enjoyed a perfect streak on his way to the 26-pound gold he claimed at ONE 164 in December last year.

With this being a single-round submission grappling ruleset, the Mash Fight Team athlete knows he might have his work cut out. That hasn’t seemed to break his confidence yet.

During a midweek interview with South China Morning Post, the Indiana native stressed that he will provide ‘Darth Rigatoni’ with one of his toughest challenges yet.

The ONE Championship world champion said:

“I'm going to bring a fight, and I'm going to be super aggressive and super nasty with him.”

Watch the interview here:

With plenty of confidence and a world-class wrestling base to rely on, there could be every reason to believe Jarred Brooks could leave the Thai capital city as a two-sport king.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.