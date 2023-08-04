Jarred Brooks ready to prove to Mikey Musumeci that he’s ‘the best in the world at anything’

For the first time in his ONE Championship tenure, Jarred Brooks has the odds stacked against him. The strawweight MMA king will attempt to become a two-sport world champion against Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13.

Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this grappling battle should – and will – give ‘The Monkey God’ a stern lesson on his grappling abilities.

The collegiate wrestler has long commended his all-around abilities and wrestling base as two traits that make him pretty much unstoppable. However, his grappling pedigree is nothing compared to ‘Darth Rigatoni’s’ world championship-winning skills in that department.

Still, the Mash Fight Team upstart remains confident that he could stun the watching world and remind the flyweight submission grappling king that he is the best martial artist now.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Jarred Brooks said:

“He goes against guys that go tit for tat, jiu-jitsu-wise. So I'm fast. I'm strong, and I'm going to show him that I am the best in the world at anything.”

Watch the full interview below:

After all, ‘The Monkey God’s’ grappling hasn’t been put to the test by any of the strawweight challengers in the division. So it’s easy to see where his confidence stems from.

Musumeci would be a different type of opponent, and certainly no walk in the park, but if Jarred Brooks can continue winning his mind games and backing up his talk inside the ONE Championship ring, he could well be a two-sport king in less than 24 hours.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.