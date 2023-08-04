Joshua Pacio believes Jarred Brooks can pull off upset decision win against Mikey Musumeci for grappling gold

Former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio has a really hot take on his former rival Jarred Brooks' world title bout against Mikey Musumeci this Friday at ONE Fight Night 13. Brooks, who is the current ONE strawweight world champion, will dip his toes into competitive grappling to challenge 'Darth Rigatoni' for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

Pacio lost his belt to 'The Monkey God' late last year ONE 164. Though they were neck-and-neck on the feet, it was Brooks' wrestling and grappling that sealed the win for him. In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Pacio was asked to pick his winner in the 10-minute submission grappling contest.

Pacio answered with:

"It’s a hard choice. It might even go the distance if Brooks wins."

Watch the full interview here:

Short but bold words from the Filipino former world champion. Though conventional thinking says Jarred Brooks will be a fish out of water once he steps inside Musumeci's sport. Being one of the very best in submission grappling today, 'Darth Rigatoni' will be welcoming 'The Monkey God' into his world.

If Pacio, however, says that Jarred Brooks' grappling can be competitive against someone like Musumeci, we'd say the assessment has some weight. He felt the American wrestling specialist's power and strength on the mat and he can tell if it can hold a candle against world-class submission grappling specialists.

In his Instagram stories, Brooks addressed all those who are betting against him:

"Man, all y'all can doubt me on this submission grappling match with Mikey Musumeci. It really doesn't matter. I know what I'm capable of. And the people that are close to me know what I'm capable of."

If ever Jarred Brooks pulls off the win, it will easily be the biggest upset in the entire history of grappling. All the way back to Masahiko Kimura's submission win over Helio Gracie back in the 1940s.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.