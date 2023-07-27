Jarred Brooks plans to silence the doubters in Mikey Musumeci match: “I know what I’m capable of”

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks will be venturing into unfamilar territory when he removes the 8oz gloves to put on a rashguard at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4. Inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Monkey God' will challenge BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

'The Monkey God' will enter the world of one of, if not the most, dangerous grapplers today with the hopes of becoming a two-sport world champion.

Though conventional thinking says that Musumeci will appear like a cat toying with a mouse once he locks horns with Brooks, 'The Monkey God' sees things differently.

In an Instagram story posted on Jarred Brooks' profile, the ONE strawweight king addressed those who are doubting him:

"Man, all y'all can doubt me on this submission grappling match with Mikey Musumeci. It really doesn't matter. I know what I'm capable of. And the people that are close to me know what I'm capable of."

Jarred Brooks' Instagram story

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Brooks revealed that he is capable of beating someone like Musumeci with enough time to prepare. This is vintage Brooks, as his championship mindset would sometimes come off as delusional to others. However, this mentality helped bring him to the top of his division.

Jarred Brooks said:

"You know I’ll go from style to style to style each day, and if I focused you know maybe like six months I think I can beat somebody like Mikey Musumeci."

Watch the full interview here:

It would be interesting to see Brooks, who is an accomplished amateur wrestler who transitioned perfectly into MMA, grappler with a pure jiu-jitsu specialist like Mikey Musumeci. Though most would say think that 'Darth Rigatoni' will handily dispatch 'The Monkey God', who knows, perhaps the ONE strawweight world champion has something up his sleeve.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.