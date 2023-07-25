LOOK: Fans chime in on Jarred Brooks’ chances against Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks will be hangiing up his 8oz gloves for a night as he challenges BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13.

In front of a capacity crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4, 'The Monkey God' will enter the world of 'Darth Rigatoni' with the hopes of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

Though conventional thinking says that Brooks will be venturing into unfamiliar waters once he locks horns with Musumeci, not all fans are convinced that he'll be a fish out of water come fight night.

ONE Championship posted a video of Brooks' own grappling wizardry inside the circle:

""Got em' ⚡️ How would you rate Jarred Brooks' chances of claiming a second ONE World Title when he takes on Mikey Musumeci for the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video? @the_monkeygod"

The general consensus in the comments section is largely divided, with an equal amount of fans in support and against Brooks.

Here are some of the comments:

Comments on ONE Championship's video of Jarred Brooks

@ben.lpz_love is not wrong by saying:

"Love Jarred [Brooks] but Mikey [Musumeci] is just on a different level."

@joseph_dalal and n_antonini43, however, disagree and said:

"He's going to take that belt"

"2 belts for [Jarred] Brooks"

@yonnayakisoba is just happy that this cross-over match is happening:

"It’s gonna be great! Everyone just remember, no striking : this could be the game changer!!! Good luck to both!!"

Here are more comments:

More comments on Jarred Brooks' video

@joe_gardocki_tattoos is all fanboy for 'The Monkey God':

"That second belt is going to look really good on you @the_monkeygod"

@suren.sailan says the same:

"@the_monkeygod is a great deal, he will squeeze @mikeymusumeci for sure ✊"

Jarred Brooks squares off against Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13, which goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The event will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.