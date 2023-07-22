FREE FULL FIGHT: Jarred Brooks takes the thunder out of Lito Adiwang in dominant ONE debut

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is easily becoming one of the best 125-pound world titleholders in the sports today. He is, to say the least, the best wrestler in the division to have ever held a world title, perhaps only next to ONE flyweight world champion and MMA legend Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

This fact was made clear when 'The Monkey God' made his ONE Championship debut back in 2021 when he faced the human Tazmanian Devil, Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang.

Adiwang is one of the most explosive fighters in the sport and Jarred Brooks did a masterwork in control and decimate inside 2 rounds. Needless to say, he put the entire division on notice with the 2nd-round submission of the Filipino dynamo.

ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the fight on YouTube:

"Before ONE Strawweight World Champion Jarred Brooks challenges Mikey Musumeci for the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, relive his explosive ONE debut against Filipino sensation Lito Adiwang in 2021!"

Adiwang tried his best to repell Books' world-class wrestling but was eventually drowned by waves and waves of grappling attacks from the American. On the feet, the Filipino striker had a glaring advantage but once the fight hit the ground, he was in Jarred Brooks' world.

After his submission of Adiwang, Brooks scored two more dominant victories en route to a 5-round unanimous decision victory over Adiwang former teammate, Joshua Pacio, for the ONE strawweight world title.

On August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13, Brooks will be venturing into unfamiliar waters as he makes his professional grappling debut. He'll be putting on the rashguard and htting mats against one of the best jiu jitsu black belts today, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey 'Darth Rigatoni' Musumeci.

The bout will be for Musumeci's belt and will be contested in a weight class above Brooks'. This will be a mountain to climb for 'The Monkey God'. If there is anything we know about the 125-pound world champion, however, it's that he never backs out from a challenge.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.