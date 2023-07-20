‘Confident’ Mikey Musumeci acknowledges responsibility will be on him to finish Jarred Brooks 

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship on the line for a third time.

During his time in ONE Championship, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has proven that he can adapt his game to work against the different styles that his opponents bring to the table.

In his two title defences, Musumeci did exactly that, staying one step ahead of Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai at all times regardless of the skill they possessed.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, the champ will face another different kind of challenge, when he takes on the ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

On his way to becoming the champion at the end of last year, ‘The Monkey God’ was able to dominate the other strawweight contenders with his takedowns and wrestling.

Presenting a unique challenge for Musumeci is a competitor that has had great success as a grappler in MMA, but ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is confident that he can out manoeuver Brooks just like he has his previous two challengers.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post while in attendance at ONE Fight Night 12 to corner his sister Tammi, Mikey Musumeci admitted the pressure will be on him to secure another finish against a competitor that is stepping into the exciting realm of submission grappling:

“It's going to be on me to get to finish and I'm very confident that I'll be able to have the ability to do it.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for active subscribers in North America.