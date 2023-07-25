WATCH: Mikey Musumeci tears up Gantumur Bayanduuren’s leg like a trash compactor

If you want to see the nastiest series of leg locks ever done on the world stage, watch Mikey Musumeci's 10-minute dismantling of Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year.

The bout was for Musumeci's ONE flyweight submission grappling world title and featured an unapologetic amount of breaking and popping of Bayanduuren's knee and ankle through a series of leg locks.

ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the leglocks:

"Had all of us holding our breaths 😱 Can Mikey Musumeci deliver the same fate to Jarred Brooks when he defends the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 🏆 @mikeymusumeci⁠"

From the opening bell, 'Darth Rigatoni' attacked his Mongolian foe's legs right away. After a few dizzying scrambles, the world champion secured his signature 'Mikey Lock'. This, in hindsight, marked the beginning of the end of Bayanduuren's world title aspirations that night.

After the Mongolian world title challenger survived the initial submission attempt, what Mikey Musumeci pulled off will make your stomach turn. After the 'Mikey Lock' essentially broke Bayanduuren's ankle, Mikey Musumeci decided to switch gears and go for a heel hook instead.

Bayanduuren's knee dislocated and twisted out of place, courtesy of Mikey Musumeci switching from kneebars to heel hooks. Still, the unbelievably tough Bayanduuren refused to tap out and ultimately resigned to losing a decision instead of a submission.

Post-fight medical exams found that Bayanduuren suffered massively severe damage to his knee and ankle, which meant getting sidelined for an indefinitely long time.

After the Bayanduuren world title defense, Musumeci chose to go for the choke for his next one at ONE Fight Night 10 a few months later. 'Darth Rigatoni' defeated former IBJJF No-Gi world champion Osamah Almarwai.

As of this writing, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is slated to defend his belt against fellow ONE world champion, strawweight MMA king Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13. The American MMA world champion will hang his 8oz gloves for a night to try his luck at submission grappling against one of the best in the world.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.