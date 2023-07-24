Mikey Musumeci reveals he has started to pick up Muay Thai training

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, one of the greatest jiu jitsu fighters today, is starting to learn how to punch, kick, elbow and knee people. Thats right, one of the greatest stranglers in the world is starting to dip his toes in Muay Thai. That's bad news for anyone fighting in his weight class in MMA.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, 'Darth Rigatoni' revealed that he's been training in the 'Art of Eight Limbs' with some of the best.

Mikey Musumeci said:

"I don't know, I don't have any of the calluses that they have. Like these big like callus, you know eventually I'll get them hopefully, you know."

Watch the full interview here:

If Musumeci puts his near-madness approach to training in jiu jitsu in his Muay Thai training, we wouldn't be surprised if he becomes one of the best in no time. His obsession with proper technique and training like a machine will certainly allow him to pick up the nuances and intricacies of Muay Thai. It won't be long until he finds those callouses he's talking about.

Mikey Musumeci has expressed interest in transitioning into MMA as early as January, revealing his plans in his post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 6. Speaking to the press after he dismantled Gantumur Bayanduuren via a unanimous decision, 'Darth Rigatoni' spoke about his eventual move to cagefiighting:

"I wouldn't say soon. I train at EVOLVE, so I have the best Muay Thai program in the world. So I plan on learning Muay Thai in the next year or so and then seeing where my level goes. And I did Muay Thai for seven years as a kid, so I have a background in Muay Thai. I just have to learn it again, but it's not like I haven't done any martial arts like stand-up. So, I would just like to see how I progress over time and then I would love to see if I like to do MMA."

At the moment, Mikey Musumeci is slated to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 against reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.