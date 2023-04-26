Relive Mikey Musumeci’s nasty leg lock against Gantumur Bayanduuren

If you want to see the absolute worst effect a leg lock can have on someone's knee, watch Mikey Musumeci's destruction of Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6.

The bout was for Musumeci's ONE flyweight submission grappling world title and featured the nastiest series of leg locks possible.

From the opening bell, Musumeci attacked Bayanduuren's legs right away. After a few scrambles, 'Darth Rigatoni' secured his trademark 'Mikey Lock', which spelled the beginning of the end for the Mongolian grappler.

From that point forward, what Mikey Musumeci did to Bayanduuren's legs will turn your stomach, regardless of whether you're a practitioner or not.

First, the 'Mikey Lock' effectively broke Bayanduuren's ankle. After the Mongolian miraculously toughed his way out of the submission, Mikey Musumeco switched gears and locked in a heel hook.

We lost count of how many times Bayanduuren's knee twisted out of place as Mikey Musumeci kept switching from kneebars to heel hooks. Still, the tough-as-nails Bayanduuren never tapped out and resigned to finishing the match on the losing end of a unanimous decision.

Post-fight medical examinations concluded that Bayanduuren suffered severe damage to his knee and ankle, effectively sidelining him for a significantly longer period of time.

Watch the full match here:

Look to see Mikey Musumeci once again bring his deadly submission game as he faces Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

Almarwai, aside from being the first Yemeni BJJ blackbelt ever, is a former IBJJF Pan No-Gi champion, American Nationals No-Gi champion and IBJJF No-GI world champion.

Osamah Almarwai will look to extend his six-fight winning streak by capturing the belt on his ONE Championship debut.

The event marks ONE's first on-ground live event on US soil and will air live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

