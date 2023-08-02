WATCH: Jarred Brooks brings the smoke to Joshua Pacio in world title triumph

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks may have had one of the most successful runs in the promotion en route to a world title win. Since debuting in ONE Championship last year, 'The Monkey god' has run roughshod in the division by winning his first three bouts in dominant fashion.

At ONE 164 late last year, the American wrestling machine realized his full potential by capturing gold against then-world champion Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio. 'The Monkey god' did so by out-classing the long-time strawweight king on his home turf in Manila, Philippines.

ONE Championship posted a video highlight package of the bout on Instagram:

"Jarred Brooks wouldn't step away from a grudge match 😤 Will "The Monkey god" bring the heat when he challenges ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 🏆 @the_monkeygod"

After months of trash-talk, Jarred Brooks was able to outclass his rival in a 5-round unanimous decision win. The freestyle wrestling specialist was able to impose his game on the Wushu-based striker and surprisingly held his own on the feet as well.

Shortly after the win, Brooks sent out a message to his newly-conquered division:

"Do you think that you have an advantage against me? I've already out-thought you, and I've already paid attention to you. And you know, I've been stalking your social media for the past year and a half. So I already know you, and hopefully, you get to know me a little bit better. If you've watched my last fight, I'm a magician. I'll change things as quickly as possible against you, the opponent."

Instead of facing a new challenger, however, Jarred Brooks chose to be one as he is now slated to face Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4. 'The Monkey god' will challenge 'Darth Rigatoni' for his belt with the hopes of becoming a world champion in two different sports, simultaneously.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.