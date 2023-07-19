“It’s kill or be killed” - Mikey Musumeci promises ferocious matchup against Jarred Brooks

ONE flyweight submission world champion Mikey Musumeci is fired up ahead of his high-profile world title defense against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13. 'Darth Rigatoni' is so amped by the oncoming challenge that he slightly let go of his sweet and boyish demeanor to make way for some bold warring words.

Mikey Musumeci excitedly made the match announcement on his Instagram page:

"MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT 🇹🇭 // Aug 4 I’m back!!!! In 3 weeks, I attempt to retain my title for a third time against the current One strawweight mma world champ Jarrod Brooks! Jarrod is a super tough, high level wrestler, and super aggressive; I expect this match to be super exciting for everyone!!! After my last match in May, I spent a little time back home in the US and literally haven’t taken a day off from training. Been working so hard to keep improving and making my jiu jitsu better!!! Made so many cool adjustments to my game that im excited for everyone to see!!!"

He continued with:

"😊 ALSO! Finally I AM BACK TO LIVING FULL TIME IN ASIA NOW !! So excited!! I promise you guys in this match no butt scooting 🤣 just pure action every second 🤝🏼 If there is no finish btwn either of us, we both fail, and failure isn’t an option ….. It’s Kill or be killed; die by the sword!!! Much respect to @the_monkeygod he is awesome and it’s an honor to roll with him IN THE LEGENDARY LUMPINEE STADIUM!!! I call for the 🍝 gods to help me defeat the 🐵 god 🤣🤣🤣❤️. Jah bpai!!!!""

His opponent, Jarred Brooks, has short but bold words for the defending world champion. 'The Monkey God' proclaimed that he can beat Mikey Musumeci in a straight grappling match. This is not surprising to hear from the ultra-confident 125-pound world champion, as he has been putting his money where his mouth is ever since debuting in the promotion in 2021.

Jarred Brooks told South China Morning post in an interview:

"You know I’ll go from style to style to style each day, and if I focused you know maybe like six months I think I can beat somebody like Mikey Musumeci."

Watch the full interview here:

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.