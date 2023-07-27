WATCH: Jarred Brooks channels his inner Mikey Musumeci, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ reacts

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery" might be the perfect phrase to describe Jarred Brooks' latest attempt at instigating something with his ONE fight Night 13 opponent Mikey Musumeci. 'The Monkey God', who is the current ONE strawweight world champion, will jump into the world of submission grappling to challenge Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

Jarred Brooks posted a video of himself preparing for his bout with Musumeci on Intagram:

"In order to beat @mikeymusumeci you have to almost become him, let me know how I did 😂😂😂#onefightnight13"

Though we wouldn't say Brooks should hang up his gloves and become a comedian, his series of comedic antics did make us chuckle a bit. This is highly unusual for 'The Monkey God', as he often favors classic trash-talk over friendly banter. Perhaps due to Musumeci's near-ridiculous level of friendliness, the American wrestling specialist couldn't muster anything to insult the wholesome 'Darth Rigatoni'.

Musumeci, ever the good sport, replied to the post:

Mikey Musumeci's reply to Jarred Brooks' video

We'll be holding our breaths to see if Musumeci does make a reply and do an impresson of Brooks. That if he decides to capture it on video, should itself be on pay-per-view.

Despite the friendly back-and-forth between the two, it doesn't mean they will be friendly once the Circle door closes. And true to his outspoken and confident self, Jarred Brooks broke down how he can defeat the seemingly unsolvable puzzle that is Mikey Musumeci.

Brooks said in an interview with South China Morning Post:

"You know I’ll go from style to style to style each day, and if I focused you know maybe like six months I think I can beat somebody like Mikey Musumeci."

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.