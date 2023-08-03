WATCH: Jarred Brooks squeezes the air out of Lito Adiwang’s head

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is easily one of the best 125-pound world titleholders in MMA today. He is, at the very least, the most effective wrestler in the division to become a world champion, perhaps only eclipsed by ONE flyweight world champion and MMA legend Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

This fact was made crystal clear when 'The Monkey God' made a triumphant ONE Championship debut back in 2021. He was given the task of taking on the human Tazmanian Devil, filipino dynamo Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang.

ONE Championship posted a video highlight of the fight on Instagram:

"Don’t tease the beast 😳 Can strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks claim a second throne when he challenges ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 🏆 @the_monkeygod"

Adiwang is one of the most explosive athletes the sport has ever seen and Jarred Brooks performed a magnum opus of control and decimation inside regulation time. Needless to say, the American wrestling specialist put the entire division on notice with his second-round arm-triangle choke submission of the former Team Lakay standout.

Adiwang tried his best to counter Books' unstoppable takedowns and top game but eventually drowned in the waves and waves of increasingly intense grappling. On the feet, Adiwang had an obvious advantage but once the fight hit the mat, he trapped was in Jarred Brooks' world.

After the Adiwang win, Brooks secured two more dominant victories before a world title-winning unanimous decision win over Adiwang former Team Lakay teammate, Joshua Pacio, for the ONE strawweight throne.

On August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13, Brooks will be swimming in unfamiliar waters as he challenges one of the best jiu jitsu black belts today, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey 'Darth Rigatoni' Musumeci, for his belt.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.